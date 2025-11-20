First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.2176 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,408,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,100,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2474.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of First Mining Gold in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

First Mining Gold Stock Down 3.0%

About First Mining Gold

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

