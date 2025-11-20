Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Sold by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,775 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 404.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLEX. Bank of America increased their price objective on Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Argus set a $85.00 price target on Flex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of FLEX opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,703.68. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 111,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. This trade represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,450. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

