Fory Musser Sells 223,702 Shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) VP Fory Musser sold 223,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $1,796,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Fory Musser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Fory Musser sold 776,298 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $6,256,961.88.

Venture Global Price Performance

VG opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Venture Global had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 21.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 259.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a yield of 50.0%. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Venture Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Venture Global by 161.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About Venture Global

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.