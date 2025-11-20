Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.29. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Foxby Stock Down 0.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

Foxby Company Profile

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

