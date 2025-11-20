Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCX. Johnson Rice dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.9%

FCX stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 45,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

