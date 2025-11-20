Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at HSBC

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, CICC Research cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 45,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

