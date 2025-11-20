Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Rating Increased to Buy at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCX. Johnson Rice lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

