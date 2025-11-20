FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May $GMAY Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 103.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,576 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 296,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 180,901 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $4,997,000. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $4,995,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 983.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 55,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 62.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 54,906 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMAY opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.