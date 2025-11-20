Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Shares Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.08. 2,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.0450.

Furukawa Electric Stock Down 11.6%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.