FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:NEO Reduced by Stifel Canada

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report released on Sunday, November 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NEO. Cormark raised Neo Performance Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Neo Performance Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.00.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

TSE NEO opened at C$16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$7.18 and a 52-week high of C$23.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.87. The firm has a market cap of C$702.61 million, a P/E ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of C$122.21 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neo Performance Materials news, insider Wyloo Consolidated Investments Pty Ltd. sold 8,275,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.00, for a total value of C$165,506,220.00. 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is -177.80%.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc is engaged in the innovation, development, processing, and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials. Its operating segments include Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides, Rare Metals, and Corporate. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders used in bonded and hot-deformed, fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.