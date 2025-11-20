GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas Exane

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GE. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $300.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $316.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.15 and its 200 day moving average is $270.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.