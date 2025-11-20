General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Argus

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.10.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $343.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $360.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,580 shares of company stock worth $4,064,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 463,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 269,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,464,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 23,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,246,000 after buying an additional 51,655 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

