Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Shares Up 13.9% – Should You Buy?

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was up 13.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Gentera Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

Further Reading

