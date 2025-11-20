Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 1,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Goldmoney Trading Down 0.1%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides precious metals trading services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Goldmoney Properties. It operates Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, as well as arranges for their custody, and storage; and acquires and rents long-life property assets with inflation-indexed cash flows.

