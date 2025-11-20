Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $152.00 target price on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.69.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NUVL stock opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,553,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,573. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 32,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $3,254,262.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,383,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,677,821.88. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 291,000 shares of company stock worth $27,207,121 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 10.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Nuvalent by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

