Guggenheim Has Lowered Expectations for Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Stock Price

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.43% from the company’s current price.

Get Ardent Health alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARDT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ardent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Leerink Partners set a $16.00 price objective on Ardent Health in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ardent Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

View Our Latest Report on Ardent Health

Ardent Health Stock Down 0.6%

Ardent Health stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Ardent Health has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardent Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ardent Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDT. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ardent Health by 990.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 1,519.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ardent Health by 121.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Ardent Health

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.