Guggenheim Has Lowered Expectations for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $175.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYV. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.68.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $112.88 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

