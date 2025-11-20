HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.1%

HASI opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of ($37.39) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 56.17%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,474,000 after purchasing an additional 198,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,236,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 91,359 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,020,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 330,314 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,406,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,399,000 after acquiring an additional 86,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

