HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for BHST FY2026 Earnings

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for BioHarvest Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for BioHarvest Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioHarvest Sciences’ FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). BioHarvest Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,041.86% and a negative net margin of 36.33%.The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million.
BioHarvest Sciences Trading Down 4.5%
BHST stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. BioHarvest Sciences has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioHarvest Sciences
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioHarvest Sciences stock. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BioHarvest Sciences worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
About BioHarvest Sciences
BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications.
