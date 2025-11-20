HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.39 and last traded at $75.40. 29,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 29,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.03.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $640.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42.

About HCM Defender 100 Index ETF

The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 100 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between technology stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the U.S. equity market. QQH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

