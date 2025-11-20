Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Sold by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,802 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 0.7% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.63, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.65 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -2,440.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

