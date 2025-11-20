Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $475.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.65.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $334.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,569 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,086. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,029 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

