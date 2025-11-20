Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $430.00 at Bank of America

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.65.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $334.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,569 shares of company stock worth $4,792,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

