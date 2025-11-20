Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $255.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $220.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $263.77.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $241.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.08 and its 200-day moving average is $253.07. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

