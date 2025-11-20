Insider Buying: Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Director Acquires $1,449,939.75 in Stock

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 276,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $1,449,939.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 276,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,939.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 137,772 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,784.32.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 102,652 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $621,044.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 914 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $5,036.14.

NASDAQ:ALMS opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Alumis Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -1.33.

Alumis ( NASDAQ:ALMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alumis by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alumis by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alumis by 53.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alumis by 320.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Alumis by 64.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alumis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alumis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

