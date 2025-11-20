Insider Buying: Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Major Shareholder Buys $3,990,531.05 in Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 315,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,990,531.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 962,718 shares in the company, valued at $12,178,382.70. This trade represents a 48.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Surrozen Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Surrozen stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. Surrozen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $115.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($2.44). Surrozen had a negative return on equity of 4,055.04% and a negative net margin of 2,909.10%.The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Surrozen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Stempoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in Surrozen by 185.1% in the second quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 686,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 445,713 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Surrozen by 140.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 396,550 shares during the period. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the 1st quarter worth $3,615,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Surrozen during the first quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

