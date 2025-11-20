Insider Selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $1,501,273.62 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 9,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total value of $1,501,273.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 242,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,909,346.32. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.5%

TEAM opened at $146.51 on Thursday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $144.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.35, a PEG ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Atlassian by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,806,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,260,000 after buying an additional 2,041,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,794,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Atlassian by 66.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,546 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,665,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,483 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

