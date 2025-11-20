Insider Selling: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $3,119,400.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total transaction of $3,119,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 983,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,439,861.08. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $3,159,750.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $3,358,650.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $2,935,950.00.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:NET opened at $196.30 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 693.3% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.