Insider Selling: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $3,119,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2025

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total transaction of $3,119,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 983,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,439,861.08. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $3,159,750.00.
  • On Monday, September 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $3,358,650.00.
  • On Monday, August 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $2,935,950.00.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:NET opened at $196.30 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.11.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 693.3% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

