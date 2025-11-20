Insider Selling: CocaCola (NYSE:KO) EVP Sells $9,889,981.20 in Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.47. The company has a market cap of $305.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Institutional Trading of CocaCola

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

