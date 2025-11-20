Insider Selling: UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $2,945,998.64 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $2,945,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,069,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,921,116.88. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $2,957,925.76.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $3,142,796.12.

On Monday, November 10th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $3,262,067.32.

On Friday, November 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $3,089,124.08.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $3,393,265.64.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $3,435,010.56.

On Friday, October 31st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $3,333,630.04.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $3,399,229.20.

On Monday, October 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $3,476,755.48.

On Friday, October 24th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $3,500,609.72.

NYSE UWMC opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.51 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in UWM by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 135.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

