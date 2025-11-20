Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Chairman Sells $23,624,354.88 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total transaction of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. This trade represents a 69.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $421.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,216,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,484,293,000 after purchasing an additional 243,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,553,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,482,978,000 after buying an additional 444,990 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,151,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,738,650,000 after buying an additional 1,089,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,928,747 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,135,000 after acquiring an additional 166,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,689,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,836,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

