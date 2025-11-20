Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Chairman Sells $8,668,035.76 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Leiden sold 19,688 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.27, for a total transaction of $8,668,035.76. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,577,927.02. This represents a 45.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $421.03 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $519.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.25 and its 200 day moving average is $425.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 39,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $10,059,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

