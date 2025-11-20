Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Chairman Sells $8,668,035.76 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Leiden sold 19,688 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.27, for a total transaction of $8,668,035.76. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,577,927.02. This represents a 45.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
VRTX opened at $421.03 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $519.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.25 and its 200 day moving average is $425.78.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 39,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $10,059,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
