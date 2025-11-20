Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Acquired Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Installed Building Products stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 11/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) on 11/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 9/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 9/22/2025.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $245.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.64.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.49. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The firm had revenue of $778.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total value of $1,258,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,538.37. This trade represents a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $390,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,218. The trade was a 17.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,655 shares of company stock worth $2,525,978. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $224.45.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

