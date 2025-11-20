Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Bought by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,404,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878,065 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 0.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 303.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,810,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,458,885 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,682,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,363,000 after buying an additional 4,385,602 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,148.3% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,441,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,305 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,576. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock valued at $65,238,880 over the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

