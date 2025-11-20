iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR is Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742,433 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 13.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $65,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

