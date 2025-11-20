iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 13,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 30,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Get iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $931,000.

About iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.