iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG Shares Sold by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

