iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.48 and last traded at $59.77. 13,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 25,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $439.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 1,765.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.