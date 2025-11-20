Jeetendra Patel Sells 163,896 Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) insider Jeetendra Patel sold 163,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. This trade represents a 36.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 72,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 308,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

