Joseph Mansueto Sells 6,969 Shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 6,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,486,627.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,632,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,482,126.84. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MORN opened at $210.22 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.89 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.84.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.29 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter worth $373,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Morningstar by 106.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morningstar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

