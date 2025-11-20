JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Trading 12.5% Higher – What’s Next?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.2610 and last traded at $54.5410. 417,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 236,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,451,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,729 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

