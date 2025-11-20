JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BILI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

BILI stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $26,725,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 44,249.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,423 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,409,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,819,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bilibili by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,929,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,211,000 after purchasing an additional 278,760 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

