JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,048.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $844.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $784.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,055.59. The stock has a market cap of $991.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.