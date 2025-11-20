JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

SRRK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 0.3%

SRRK opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $102,836.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,925.88. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,725.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,222.42. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $242,088. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 152.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

