JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Stock Price

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of INVH opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The firm had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 345,982 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,256,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,641,000 after acquiring an additional 137,614 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

