Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target to $16.50

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

SLRC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 39.93% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.33 million. On average, analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts acquired 7,190 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $120,288.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,288.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 1,389.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 215.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

