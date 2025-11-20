Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) Price Target to $29.00

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Integrity Insurance Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

American Integrity Insurance Group Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of AII stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98. American Integrity Insurance Group has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $405.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.60.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. American Integrity Insurance Group had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AII. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $101,000.

American Integrity Insurance Group Company Profile

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

Featured Stories

