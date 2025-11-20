Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives $20.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.2333.

Get Kenvue alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Edward Jones cut shares of Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,543,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Kenvue by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 18.0% in the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 26.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 19.1% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.