Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Shares Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.5340 and last traded at $74.8960. Approximately 2,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.91.

Kingspan Group Trading Up 1.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

