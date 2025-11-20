KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Trading Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.63. 145,557 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 133,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

KLXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KLX Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market cap of $29.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 160.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 45.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 54.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

